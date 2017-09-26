5 teens in trouble for destroying Christmas trees at farm while reportedly 'bored and high'

Five teenagers are in hot water for reportedly destroying almost $6,000 worth of Christmas trees at farm in Pearl River.

Officials with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) say the incident happened at Shady Pond Tree Farm in Pearl River. The teens involved reportedly admitted to "tree tackling," or wrestling the trees.

"We received a complaint from the tree farm owner that damage was done to his property over the Labor Day weekend. Our investigators coordinated with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office to find those responsible," said Commissioner Mike Strain, DVM.

Investigators say on Monday, September 4, ten trees were destroyed, while another 53 were damaged on Sunday, September 24. The following suspects have been charged:

16-year-old male (Charged in St. Tammany Parish on Monday, September 25) Felony criminal damage Misdemeanor criminal damage Criminal trespassing (2 counts)

17-year-old suspect (Charged Monday) Felony criminal damage Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile Criminal trespassing

17-year-old suspect (Charged Monday) Felony criminal damage Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile Criminal trespassing (2 counts) Misdemeanor criminal damage

16-year-old male (From Carriere, Mississippi; turned himself in Monday) Criminal trespassing (2 counts) Felony criminal damage to property Misdemeanor criminal damage

16-year-old male (Expected to turn himself in Monday) Misdemeanor criminal damage Criminal trespassing



Investigators say the suspects said they were "bored" and were using marijuana when one of the teens came up with the idea to wrestle the trees.

Three of the teens are from Pearl River.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.