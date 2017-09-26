Online petition seeks removal of Ray Lewis statue

(AP Photo/Matt Dunham). Baltimore Ravens players kneel down during the playing of the U.S. national anthem before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday Sept. 24, 2017.

More than 20,000 people have signed an online petition to remove the statue of Ray Lewis from outside M&T Bank Stadium after he joined current players in taking a knee during the national anthem before Sunday’s game.

The change.org petition was started after Ravens players knelt during the national anthem before the team played the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

The organizer calls the protest disrespectful.

I want the Ray Lewis statue at Ravens Stadium removed because of his refusal to stand during the National Anthem. That song honors our country and our veterans who fought for it. To kneel during it is disrespectful, regardless of what you are protesting. I will not stand for that kind of disrespect towards our country, especially from a legend such as Ray Lewis. You stand for the National Anthem as a solute to those who can't stand because they fought for this land.

The petition is directed to Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti.

You can read the full letter below.

