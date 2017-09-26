Armed suspects wanted after reportedly robbing Chevron while wearing masks

The Hammond Police Department is seeking three male suspects who reportedly robbed a Chevron gas station in Hammond at gunpoint.

Officials say the robbery happened on Thursday, September 21 around 5 a.m. at the Chevron gas station located at 3151 Hwy. 190 W. Hammond PD now needs the public's help identifying the suspects.

One suspect is described as a black male with shoulder-length dreads who was wearing a black Ohio State hoodie. Officials say two other black males were also involved and were wearing masks to hide their faces. They were last seen leaving the store headed southbound on I-55 in a silver or grey sedan, possibly a Saturn.

Anyone with information on these suspects should call Detective Corey Morse at 985-277-5758 or email morse_cm@hammond.org. Those with information can also call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa's anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245. There may be a cash reward of up to $1,000.

