La. AG's office responds to request by Matassa's attorneys to have bribery case tossed

The Louisiana Attorney General's office has filed a motion in response to Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa and Gonzales businessman, Olin Berthelot's, attorneys' request to have the case thrown out.

The AG's office states Wayne Lawson, the man Matassa and Berthelot are accused of bribing, officially qualified as a candidate under state law. The law says a candidates qualification can only be challenged during the 7-day period after the clerk of court accepts the application for candidacy. The AG's office says that did not happen.

A hearing has been set for October 10.

