La. AG's office responds to request by Matassa's attorneys to have bribery case tossed

The Hammond Police Department is seeking three male suspects who reportedly robbed a Chevron gas station in Hammond at gunpoint.More >>
The Louisiana Attorney General's office has filed a motion in response to Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa and Gonzales businessman, Olin Berthelot's, attorneys' request to have the case thrown out.More >>
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard held a news conference Tuesday morning to announce arrests in ongoing vehicle burglary investigations.More >>
The Addis Police Department is seeking the public's help locating a missing teenage girl who they say is possibly suicidal.More >>
It was a busy night for first responders who were called to five different shooting scenes that left two people dead Monday night into Tuesday morning.More >>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.More >>
A 1-year-old baby is safe after an attempted abduction and police chase Monday night, but a police K-9 died trying to apprehend a suspect.More >>
Roy Coons was charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder, attempted rape of a child and aggravated burglary.More >>
The University of Louisville appears to be one of seven schools implicated in a scathing cash-for-talent report released Tuesday.More >>
Before the bride realized what was happening, her husband ran to save the boy, who was face down in a nearby pond.More >>
North Korea "destroyed" Otto Warmbier, who died in June after being detained for nearly a year and a half, his mother told FOX and Friends in an interview Tuesday.More >>
Fairfield Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy died after he was left inside an automobile at Miles College on Monday.More >>
The video captures an altercation between the trooper and the road crew Sunday night on Dixie Highway near the Patton Museum.More >>
