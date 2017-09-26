MISSING: Possibly suicidal 16-year-old girl last seen in Addis

The Addis Police Department is seeking the public's help locating a missing teenage girl who they say is possibly suicidal.

LeeAnne Tyson is described as having long blondish/brown hair that goes past her shoulders. She was last seen on Lois St. in Addis Monday night around 7:30 p.m. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with colorful sunglasses printed on the front with a long sleeve red shirt underneath. She also had on long pants and tennis shoes.

Police believe she may be suicidal.

Anyone with information should contact the Addis Police Department at 225-490-8599.

