OUR TURN: Kenneth Gleason Arrest

We want to congratulate all the law enforcement officers who planned and participated in the effort to arrest the suspect who they say was responsible for brutally murdering two Baton Rouge citizens.

Our law enforcement organizations worked together to arrest Kenneth Gleason in what appears to have been a textbook case of doing all the right things swiftly when time was of the essence. As Interim Baton Rouge Police Chief Johnny Dunnam pointed out, had they not been able to make a quick arrest, it was likely that the suspect would have killed again.

The dragnet that police put into place was impressive, but it’s worth noting that the officer who actually apprehended the suspect initially was working on his own time, just because it was that important to him to solve the case.

We also want to highlight the fact that the State Police Crime Lab now operates in real time, which was incredibly helpful in bringing this case to quick resolution. Congratulations to all who were involved in this effort.

That's "Our Turn." Now, it's your turn. To comment on this segment or anything else, visit us on Facebook or send an email to yourturn@wafb.com.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.