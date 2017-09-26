OUR TURN: Kenneth Gleason Arrest

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard held a news conference Thursday morning to announce arrests in ongoing vehicle burglary investigations.More >>
We want to congratulate all the law enforcement officers who planned and participated in the effort to arrest the suspect who they say was responsible for brutally murdering two Baton Rouge citizens.More >>
It was a busy night for the Baton Rouge Police Department, as officers responded to five different shooting scenes that left two people dead.More >>
A Denham Springs man has been arrested after he killed his brother while allegedly driving under the influence.More >>
An 18-year-old was caught on a high school campus Monday with a loaded gun, according to investigators. The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Dewayne Johnson, 18, of Batchelor, was carrying a gun at Livonia High.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.More >>
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.More >>
Marion County Sheriff's deputies called it "crack money" in a hilarious Facebook post.More >>
Before the bride realized what was happening, her husband ran to save the boy, who was face down in a nearby pond.More >>
Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.More >>
Roy Coons was charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder, attempted rape of a child and aggravated burglary.More >>
The University of Louisville appears to be one of seven schools implicated in a scathing cash-for-talent report released Tuesday.More >>
A 1-year-old baby is safe after an attempted abduction and police chase Monday night, but a police K-9 died trying to apprehend a suspect.More >>
North Korea "destroyed" Otto Warmbier, who died in June after being detained for nearly a year and a half, his mother told FOX and Friends in an interview Tuesday.More >>
