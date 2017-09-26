Deputies report teen caught at high school with loaded gun

An 18-year-old was caught on a high school campus Monday with a loaded gun, according to investigators.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Dewayne Johnson, 18, of Batchelor, was carrying a gun at Livonia High.

Officials said he was booked on a charge of carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon on school property.

They added he was released Monday night after posting a $25,000 bond.

Officials did not confirm whether Johnson is a student at the school.

