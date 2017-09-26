Deputies report teen caught at high school with gun in car

An 18-year-old was caught on a high school campus Monday with a gun in his vehicle, according to investigators.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Dewayne Johnson, 18, of Batchelor, has the gun in his car at Livonia High. Officials report a student saw the gun and reported it to the school resource officer. The gun was never reportedly taken out of the vehicle and was not loaded.

Officials say he was booked on a charge of carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon on school property.

They added he was released Monday night after posting a $25,000 bond.

Officials did not confirm whether Johnson is a student at the school.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.