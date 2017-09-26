Michael 'Ma Man' LeBlanc found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in 2014 Donaldsonville shooting

A man who waived is right to a trial by jury, choosing instead to go with a bench trial, will spend the rest of his life in prison.

The 23rd Judicial District reported Michael LeBlanc, also known as “Ma Man,” 35, Donaldsonville, was found guilty Friday of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Adoriji Wilson, 37, also of Donaldsonville, in 2014.

Judge Alvin Turner Jr. rendered the verdict after two days of testimony.

Turner said LeBlanc’s formal sentencing will be set for another date, but a conviction of second-degree murder in Louisiana carries a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of probation and parole.

Investigators said Wilson was shot to death while on a porch with others at a home on Elizabeth Street on June 2, 2014.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported LeBlanc was one of three suspects arrested in connection with the murder. Deputies said Marishell "Kool-aid" Ealem, 28, and Charles "Stubby" Broom, 48, were also taken into custody for their alleged involvement in the murder.

Ealem is charged with second-degree murder. Brown faces charges of obstruction and accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

Court officials stated LeBlanc remains in prison serving an 18-year sentence for a 2015 conviction for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

