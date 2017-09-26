Tigers 2018 season opener against Miami moved to rare Sunday night game

LSU's 2018 season opener against Miami has been moved to Sunday, Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

The game will air on ABC and is part of ESPN’s five-day college football kickoff weekend showcase.

LSU and Miami will open the 2018 season on SUNDAY night! https://t.co/8RbTDn8Qdz pic.twitter.com/5bzq6d29Jo — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 26, 2017



The Tigers and Hurricanes will played in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

LSU is 9-3 overall against Miami, including a 41-3 thumping of the Hurricanes in the 2005 Peach Bowl.

The Hurricanes are 2-0 this season under former Georgia head coach Mark Richt.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.