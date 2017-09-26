WATCH LIVE: Sheriff Jason Ard announces arrests in massive vehic - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

WATCH LIVE: Sheriff Jason Ard announces arrests in massive vehicle burglary spree

LIVINGSTON, LA (WAFB) -

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard held a news conference Thursday morning to announce arrests in ongoing vehicle burglary investigations.

Ard said seven people have been arrested and charged in 94 vehicle burglaries throughout Denham Springs. He added three of the suspects are juveniles.

