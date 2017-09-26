Ten arrested for massive vehicle burglary spree in Livingston Parish

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard held a news conference Tuesday morning to announce arrests in ongoing vehicle burglary investigations.

Ard said 10 people have been arrested and charged in 94 vehicle burglaries throughout Denham Springs.

Alexis Sahr of Gonzales William Brunson of St. Francisville Christian Hutchcraft of Gonzales Derick Brooks of Denham Springs Dustin Miller of Denham Springs Jeremy Miller of Denham Springs Davyn Richard of Gonzales

He added three of the suspects are juveniles.

Ard said that most of the burglaries occurred in south Denham Springs, and most of the cars were unlocked.

"It's a common occurrence here," he said. "It's unfortunate, we've been doing this for many, many years. The criminals are going to take advantage of these opportunities that arise and in this case vehicle burglaries and looking for unlocked vehicles."

Deputies have recovered most of the stolen possessions, which included electronics and guns.

"They call it different things," Ard added. "They call it surfing, and things like that.”

Ard says they continue to investigate. There are potentially more suspects involved, and some possessions they still haven’t recovered.

