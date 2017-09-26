Sheriff Jason Ard announces arrests in massive vehicle burglary spree

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard held a news conference Tuesday morning to announce arrests in ongoing vehicle burglary investigations.

Ard said 10 people have been arrested and charged in 94 vehicle burglaries throughout Denham Springs.

Alexis Sahr of Gonzales William Brunson of St. Francisville Christian Hutchcraft of Gonzales Derick Brooks of Denham Springs Dustin Miller of Denham Springs Jeremy Miller of Denham Springs Davyn Richard of Gonzales

He added three of the suspects are juveniles.

