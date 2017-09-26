Man in jail for allegedly impersonating officer faces charges related to plot to kill court officials

A man in jail for allegedly impersonating a police officer is now accused of being involved in a plot to kill two court officials.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Christopher Campbell, 21, of Pierre Part, is suspected of plotting with one or more others to murder two officials involved in the day-to-day operations of the 23rd Judicial District, specifically Assumption Parish.

Sheriff Leland Falcon said Campbell detectives received information in August that Campbell was upset about the slow rate at which his case was moving and allegedly hashed out a plot to kill the two officials. Falcon added Campbell allegedly directed threats at a judge.

According to Falcon, detectives reported gathering enough evidence to establish probable cause and applied for arrest warrants for Campbell.

He has now been booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of criminal conspiracy to commit first-degree murder (2 counts) and public intimidation and retaliation. He is awaiting a bond hearing on these new charges.

RELATED: Deputies arrest man accused of impersonating police officer

Campbell was arrested in March on charges of fraudulent portrayal of a law enforcement officer or firefighter and following too closely.

He allegedly pretended to be a police officer tried to make a traffic stop.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.