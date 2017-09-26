LSU to sport a different look against Troy - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU to sport a different look against Troy

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU's purple jerseys will make a rare appearance Saturday night in Tiger Stadium when the Tigers host Troy.

LSU Football Equipment tweeted a little tease of the "Purple Homecoming Royalty" via Twitter on Tuesday.

The Homecoming Game between LSU and Troy is scheduled to kickoff at 6 p.m. and will air on ESPNU.

