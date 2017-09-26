LSU to sport a different look against Troy

LSU's purple jerseys will make a rare appearance Saturday night in Tiger Stadium when the Tigers host Troy.
LSU Football Equipment tweeted a little tease of the "Purple Homecoming Royalty" via Twitter on Tuesday.
PURPLE— LSU Football Equip (@LSUFBEquipment) September 26, 2017
HOMECOMING
ROYALTY pic.twitter.com/lFnL704zFO
The Homecoming Game between LSU and Troy is scheduled to kickoff at 6 p.m. and will air on ESPNU.
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.