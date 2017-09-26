CAUGHT: BRPD arrests man wanted for failing to register as sex offender

Thanks to a tip from Crime Stoppers, the Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man who was wanted for failing to register as a sex offender. The man, James Baloney, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and will be transferred to the Ascension Parish Jail at a later date.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported it is actively searching for James Baloney, 38, who was last seen in the Donaldsonville area.

He is 5-foot-11 and weighs about 270 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call APSO at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to an anonymous tip line or contacting Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

