APSO searches for man wanted for failing to register as sex offender

Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported it is actively searching for James Baloney, 38, who was last seen in the Donaldsonville area.

He is 5-foot-11 and weighs about 270 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call APSO at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to an anonymous tip line or contacting Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

