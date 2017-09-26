APSO searches for man wanted for failing to register as sex offe - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

APSO searches for man wanted for failing to register as sex offender

By Josh Auzenne, Digital
James Baloney (Source: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office) James Baloney (Source: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported it is actively searching for James Baloney, 38, who was last seen in the Donaldsonville area.

He is 5-foot-11 and weighs about 270 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call APSO at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to an anonymous tip line or contacting Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

