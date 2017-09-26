1 dead in shooting in parking lot of Rosenwald Place Apts

One person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Rosenwald Road in Baton Rouge early Tuesday morning.

It happened in the parking lot of the Rosenwald Place Apartments on Rosenwald Road., which runs between Scenic Highway and Scotland Avenue, south of I-110.

Witnesses said one person was shot and killed around 12:15 a.m.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting, but has not released any official information about it.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

