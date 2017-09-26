1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Cezanne Square Apts

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting Monday night in which one person was killed and another suffered injuries.

It happened at the Cezanne Square Apartments on Cezanne Avenue just before 10 p.m.

Officials said one victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital.

Investigators have not released any names.

It is unknown if they have identified suspects or established a motive in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

