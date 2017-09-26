Shooting on Scotland Ave. leaves 1 injured - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Shooting on Scotland Ave. leaves 1 injured

Posted by WAFB Staff
Connect
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A shooting on Scotland Avenue overnight, the fourth shooting reported, left one person injured.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, it happened on Scotland Avenue near Blount Road around midnight.

Police did not state the severity of the victim’s injuries and the victim’s condition is unknown.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly