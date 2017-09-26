Man arrested for killing brother during alleged drunk driving crash

A Denham Springs man has been arrested after he killed his brother while allegedly driving under the influence.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened Tuesday, Sept. 26 at roughly 3:40 a.m. in the 37000 block of Greenwell Springs Rd.

A Louisiana State Trooper first responded to the scene and found Kirk Hebert, 32, dead. His body was located under a vehicle.

Officials say the victim's brother, Stephen Hebert, 30, was found in the driver seat of the vehicle. The car was still running and in gear.

"S. Hebert stated he last remembers dropping off a co-worker to his vehicle and later being awaken by police. S. Hebert further stated he did not know how the victim got underneath his vehicle, but remembers him last being in the front passenger sea," states a press release. "He said he had been drinking."

Stephen Hebert was arrested and charged with DWI and negligent homicide. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

