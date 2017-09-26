Body found under car and driver being questioned, deputies say

A deadly scene unfolded early Tuesday morning in the northeast corner of East Baton Rouge Parish, according to investigators.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that one person is dead in Greenwell Springs another is in custody.

Deputies reported a body was found under a car on Greenwell Springs Road near Jim Price Road around 3:30 a.m.

A spokeswoman for EBRSO said the driver is in custody, but has not been officially charged.

Authorities have not released any names associated with this case.

The investigation is ongoing.

