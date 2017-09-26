Fire destroys vacant house; flames prevented from spreading to other homes

A massive fire on Fig Street could be seen by the WAFB Tower Camera. (Source: WAFB)

Crews responded to a massive fire that destroyed a vacant house in Baton Rouge early Tuesday morning.

It happened on Fig Street, which is just off Washington Street, around 3:45 a.m.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported the blaze was under control around 4:30 a.m., but firefighters continued to pour water on a few hot spots.

Curt Monte with BRFD said no injuries were reported.

He added firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to nearby homes.

The house that caught fire is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

