Fire crews respond to vacant house engulfed in flames

A massive fire on Fig Street could be seen by the WAFB Tower Camera. (Source: WAFB)

Crews responded to a massive fire at a vacant house in Baton Rouge early Tuesday morning.

It happened on Fig Street, which is just off Washington Street, around 3:45 a.m.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported the blaze was under control around 4:30 a.m., but firefighters continued to pour water on a few hot spots.

Curt Monte with BRFD said no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

