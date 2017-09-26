Fire crews respond to vacant house engulfed in flames - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Fire crews respond to vacant house engulfed in flames

By Josh Auzenne, Digital
A massive fire on Fig Street could be seen by the WAFB Tower Camera. (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Crews responded to a massive fire at a vacant house in Baton Rouge early Tuesday morning.

It happened on Fig Street, which is just off Washington Street, around 3:45 a.m.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported the blaze was under control around 4:30 a.m., but firefighters continued to pour water on a few hot spots.

Curt Monte with BRFD said no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

