Witnesses: Person shot and killed in Rosenwald Place Apts. parking lot

It was a busy night for the Baton Rouge Police Department, as officers responded to four different shooting scenes that left two people dead.

The most recent shooting happened in the parking lot of the Rosenwald Place Apartments on Rosenwald Road, which runs between Scenic Highway and Scotland Avenue south of I-110.

Witnesses said one person was shot and killed around midnight.

BRPD is investigating the shooting, but has not released any official information about it.

Prior to this shooting, someone was reportedly shot on St. Vincent de Paul Drive, while shootings at apartment complexes on Cezanne Avenue and Lobdell Boulevard left one person dead and sent two others to the hospital.

