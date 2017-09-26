1950s fun at free Community HIstory Festival

Your grandparents may have worn saddle oxfords. The Pride-Chaneyville Library invites them to wear them and attend the Community History Festival full of 1950s fun.

Grandkids will have to put away their cell phones and at least try to master the art of a game of horseshoes. But cell phones will be snapping plenty of pictures, since everyone is encouraged to dress 50s Flashback.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. October 28, a Saturday will seem like time travel. Families will find vintage games of all kinds from the 1950s. Kids may even enjoy them!

Look for sack races, pumpkin painting, even a bunch of farm animals. There will be an old-fashioned cake walk. Teach your young ones what a cake walk really is!

Pride-Chaneyville Library has also invited a bunch of local vendors who will sell home-made and handcrafted things. See you there, Daddy-O! Call the circulation desk at Pride-Chaneyville for more information 225-658-1540.

