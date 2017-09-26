Victim reportedly shot on St. Vincent de Paul Drive - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Victim reportedly shot on St. Vincent de Paul Drive

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Shooting scene on St. Viincent de Paul Dr. (Source: WAFB) Shooting scene on St. Viincent de Paul Dr. (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting scene late Monday night on St. Vincent de Paul Drive, the third one officers responded to within a two-hour period.

Preliminary information indicates one victim was allegedly shot at St. Vincent de Paul Drive and Florida Boulevard. The shooting reportedly happened around 11:15 p.m.

The condition of the victim is currently unknown.

Earlier in the night, three other victims were shot, one of which was killed at two scenes. 

One happened on Cezanne Avenue and the other was on Lobdell Boulevard. The scenes are less than three miles apart.

It's currently unclear whether any of the shootings are related.

