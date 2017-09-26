Victim reportedly shot on St. Vincent de Paul Dr. - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Victim reportedly shot on St. Vincent de Paul Dr.

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Shooting scene on St. Viincent de Paul Dr. (Source: WAFB) Shooting scene on St. Viincent de Paul Dr. (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to yet another shooting scene Monday night, this one on St. Vincent de Paul Dr. This is the third shooting scene BRPD has responded to within two hours.

Preliminary information indicates one victim was allegedly shot at St. Vincent de Paul Dr. and Florida Blvd. The shooting reportedly happened around 11:15 p.m.

The condition of the victim is currently unknown.

Earlier in the night, three other victims were shot, one of which was killed, at two scenes on Cezanne Ave. and Lobdell Blvd. less than three miles apart. It's currently unclear whether any of these shootings are related.

