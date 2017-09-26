Victim reportedly shot on St. Vincent de Paul Dr.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to yet another shooting scene Monday night, this one on St. Vincent de Paul Dr. This is the third shooting scene BRPD has responded to within two hours.

Preliminary information indicates one victim was allegedly shot at St. Vincent de Paul Dr. and Florida Blvd. The shooting reportedly happened around 11:15 p.m.

BREAKING: @BRPD and EMS at scene of another possible shooting, this time at St. Vincent De Paul Dr. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/hQPFnG2TWC — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) September 26, 2017

The condition of the victim is currently unknown.

Earlier in the night, three other victims were shot, one of which was killed, at two scenes on Cezanne Ave. and Lobdell Blvd. less than three miles apart. It's currently unclear whether any of these shootings are related.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.