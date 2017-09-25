Shooting at apartment complex on Lobdell Blvd. injures 1

Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Lobdell Boulevard in Baton Rouge that sent one person to the hospital.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened at the Copper Ridge Apartment just before 10 p.m. Investigators added it was just minutes after a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Cezanne Avenue. They also noted the scenes are within three miles of each other, but it is unknown if they are related.

The victim's condition is unknown. Police have not yet identified a suspect or said whether a motive has been established.

NEW: @BRPD on scene of another possible shooting at N. Lobdell. This is less than three miles from possible shooting on Cezanne Ave. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/Muhmfs1dI0 — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) September 26, 2017

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

