1 dead, 2 injured in shootings on Cezanne Ave. and Lobdell Blvd.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to two shootings Monday night within three miles of each other involving three victims, one of which was found dead upon their arrival.

The two incidents occurred just before 10 p.m. Monday night. The first two victims were reportedly shot in the 6800 block of Cezanne Ave. at N Donmoor Ave. at the Cezanne Square Apartments. The second shooting occurred only minutes later in the 2000 block of Lobdell Blvd. at the Copper Ridge Apartments, where another person was reportedly shot, bringing the total number of victims up to three.

Officials say one person was pronounced dead at the scene on Cezanne Ave. and the other victim from that incident was transported to a local hospital. Then, another victim was transported to the hospital from the scene on Lobdell Blvd.

The second scene is less than three miles from the initial scene.

NEW: @BRPD on scene of another possible shooting at N. Lobdell. This is less than three miles from possible shooting on Cezanne Ave. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/Muhmfs1dI0 — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) September 26, 2017

DETAILS: A lot of the investigation is focused near the Cezanne Square apartments. Possibly two victims, conditions unknown for now. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/e3lPCBlBOa — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) September 26, 2017

MORE: @BRPD investigators expanding scene at shooting on Cezanne Ave. We’ve been asked to move further back from Cezanne Square Apts. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/0T5CgaFKd5 — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) September 26, 2017

The conditions of the injured victims are currently unknown. It's currently unclear if these shootings are related in any way.

