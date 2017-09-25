1 dead, 2 injured in shootings on Cezanne Ave. and Lobdell Blvd.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to two shootings Monday night within three miles of each other involving three victims, one of which was found dead upon their arrival.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to yet another shooting scene Monday night, this one on St. Vincent de Paul Dr. This is the third shooting scene BRPD has responded to within two hours.More >>
The top three Republican candidates for state treasurer sparred Monday at a forum, each attempting to prove they are more conservative than their counterparts. When it came to key questions about the actual duties of the job, the candidates offered few specifics.More >>
A sports bar in Denham Springs has announced that until further notice, they will not be broadcasting any NFL games after dozens of players kneeled during the National Anthem Sunday.More >>
A Louisiana lawmaker said he wants to cut millions of state dollars to the New Orleans Saints after some players protested during the national anthem before Sunday’s game.More >>
United States Secret Service arrested a former Memphis police officer who had guns near the White House.More >>
