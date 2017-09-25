1 dead, 2 injured in shootings at apartment complexes on Cezanne - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

1 dead, 2 injured in shootings at apartment complexes on Cezanne Avenue and Lobdell Boulevard

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Shooting scene on Lobdell Blvd. (Source: WAFB) Shooting scene on Lobdell Blvd. (Source: WAFB)
Shooting scene on Cezanne Ave. (Source: WAFB) Shooting scene on Cezanne Ave. (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to two shootings Monday night within three miles of each other involving three victims, one of which was found dead upon their arrival.

The two incidents occurred just before 10 p.m. Monday night. The first two victims were reportedly shot at the Cezanne Square Apartments on Cezanne Avenue. The second shooting occurred only minutes later at the Copper Ridge Apartments on Lobdell Boulevard, where another person was reportedly shot, bringing the total number of victims up to three.

Officials said one person was pronounced dead at the scene on Cezanne Avenue and the other victim from that incident was taken to the hospital. Then, another victim was taken to the hospital from the scene on Lobdell Boulevard.

The second scene is less than three miles from the initial scene.

The conditions of the injured victims are currently unknown. It's currently unclear if these shootings are related in any way. 

