1 dead, 2 injured in shootings at apartment complexes on Cezanne Avenue and Lobdell Boulevard

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to two shootings Monday night within three miles of each other involving three victims, one of which was found dead upon their arrival.

The two incidents occurred just before 10 p.m. Monday night. The first two victims were reportedly shot at the Cezanne Square Apartments on Cezanne Avenue. The second shooting occurred only minutes later at the Copper Ridge Apartments on Lobdell Boulevard, where another person was reportedly shot, bringing the total number of victims up to three.

Officials said one person was pronounced dead at the scene on Cezanne Avenue and the other victim from that incident was taken to the hospital. Then, another victim was taken to the hospital from the scene on Lobdell Boulevard.

The second scene is less than three miles from the initial scene.

NEW: @BRPD on scene of another possible shooting at N. Lobdell. This is less than three miles from possible shooting on Cezanne Ave. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/Muhmfs1dI0 — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) September 26, 2017

DETAILS: A lot of the investigation is focused near the Cezanne Square apartments. Possibly two victims, conditions unknown for now. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/e3lPCBlBOa — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) September 26, 2017

MORE: @BRPD investigators expanding scene at shooting on Cezanne Ave. We’ve been asked to move further back from Cezanne Square Apts. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/0T5CgaFKd5 — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) September 26, 2017

The conditions of the injured victims are currently unknown. It's currently unclear if these shootings are related in any way.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.