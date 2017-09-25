Young boy dresses up, gets to be a cop for the day

A Louisiana lawmaker said he wants to cut millions of state dollars to the New Orleans Saints after some players protested during the national anthem before Sunday’s game.More >>
A little boy named Jake got to be a cop for the day thanks to the kindness of a Gonzales police officer.
A 1st grade teacher accused of kicking and slapping a student in St. Francisville in 2015 has been found not guilty.
Doctors told Ronald Atwood in 2011 that he was at high risk for developing prostate cancer. After six years of careful monitoring, an MRI revealed the cancer developed and Atwood would require radiation treatment. He is just one of thousands of men diagnosed with prostate cancer each year, but what sets him apart was how his cancer was treated.
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.
Prosecutors say Weiner broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl, including asking her to "sexually perform" for him in conversations on Skype and Snapchat.
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.
Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
Some of the New Orleans Saints players chose to sit down during the national anthem on Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, causing some fans to boycott the team.
A local restaurant owner says he's taking a stand after recent friction between the NFL, its players and President Trump, over the national anthem.
A Virginia woman is recovering after being bitten by a copperhead snake during a restaurant visit.
On Saturday, Denver Public Schools officials released a statement saying Weld Central High School fans brought a Confederate flag to their home game at Manual High School.
