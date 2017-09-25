Young boy dresses up, gets to be a cop for the day

A little boy named Jake got to be a cop for the day thanks to the kindness of a Gonzales police officer.

The young boy was dressed up in his cop outfit when a passing officer with the Gonzales Police Department happened to see him. According to the post on Facebook by Natasha Henderson, the officer stopped at the house and got out of his car to say hello. Jake's face was priceless.

Officer Tyson made little Jake's day as he let the boy help him with "traffic duty." The post says this was an early birthday treat for Jake and it's a day he'll never forget.

Jake also got to "pull over" some passing drivers. Looks like little Jake is about to be the best new cop on the force.

