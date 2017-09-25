Man pleads guilty to murder of teen boy in 2011 crime spree

A man has pleaded guilty to murder in a 2011 case involving a multi-day crime spree that ended in the death of a teenage boy.

Melichi Corbin pleaded guilty Monday, September 25 to the murder of Christopher Williams, 14.

Police say the incident started with a double homicide on Saturday, February 12, 2011. It happened at roughly 8:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Mohican-Prescott Crossover.

The victims, Brandon Watson and Calvin Ervin, were standing outside an apartment complex when they were approached by two men. Police believe robbery was the motive for the shooting.

The following day at roughly 4 p.m., the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office began investigating an armed robbery and shooting in the 5700 block of Matthews St.

At the same time this case was being investigated, the Baton Rouge Police Department was dispatched to another call on St. Gerard St. Four people were shot during the incident. The youngest victim, Christopher Williams, 14, did not survive. Witnesses say Williams was on his way to buy candy from a neighbor when he was shot.

Roughly two hours later, EBRSO deputies were dispatched to yet another shooting. In this case, two victims were standing outside of their home on Dan Dr. when they were approached by two men.

At this point, investigators began connecting the dots. Witnesses described the same black truck at each scene, as well as two male suspects.

Not long after the shooting on Dan Dr., a BRPD officer spotted a possible match and attempted a traffic stop in the 5400 block of Airline Hwy. Police say the vehicle attempted to flee, but the passenger eventually bailed out and was arrested.

The passenger, identified as Corbin, was found in possession of roughly a quarter pound of marijuana.

Michael Lewis, the driver, managed to escape, but was captured and arrested the following day.

Both Corbin and Lewis were charged with six counts of attempted second degree murder, one count of second degree murder, attempted armed robbery, and obstruction of justice.

