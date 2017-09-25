Man sentenced to 20 years in fatal shooting at state fair in 2015

A Baker man is headed to jail for 20 years after pleading guilty in a fatal shooting case that happened back in 2015 at the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair.

Ronald Lockett Jr. pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Monday, September 25. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Lockett was 18-years-old when he was arrested for the shooting of another teenager. The two others who were arrested in the case, Christoper Gray and Bodrick Tuggle, are still awaiting trial. The judge in this case is Beau Higginbotham.

Sajaray Franklin Jr., 17, was killed during a suspected planned drug deal and armed robbery in 2015.

EBRSO reported the shooting happened at the fairgrounds on Airline Hwy. around 10 p.m. Franklin, of Baton Rouge, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tuggle and Gray are charged with second degree murder. Tuggle is also charged with armed robbery, while Gray faces an additional charge of conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Investigators say Tuggle told detectives he and Franklin went to meet another man, later identified as Lockett, for a marijuana deal where they planned to rob him of $1,500. Tuggle reportedly said he stayed in the car while Franklin met with Lockett and later heard gunshots.

Detectives say Tuggle also told them Gray also helped plan the robbery and the three of them would then split the money.

Detectives apprehended Lockett in Donaldsonville. He was booked in the Ascension Parish Prison as a fugitive from EBRSO and was transported to the East Baton Rouge Prison. He was booked for second degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

