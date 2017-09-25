LSU celebrates 'Roarin' on the River' homecoming week

LSU began its homecoming celebrations on Sunday, September 24, and festivities will continue through October 1. There will be many events and activities leading up to the homecoming game against the Troy University Trojans on Saturday, September 30.

This year's homecoming theme shows off students' experiences being on a campus on the edge of the Mississippi River. "Roarin' on the River" celebrate the spirit and passion Tigers have for their campus on the river. The following homecoming events are scheduled:

Tuesday, September 26 LSU's Got Talent, LSU Student Union Theater - 7 to 9 p.m.: The annual talent show will feature LSU students displaying a wide variety of talents, from singing and dancing to magic tricks and spoken word. Winners of the talent competition will open the Homecoming Concert on Wednesday.

Wednesday, September 27 Homecoming Kickoff, LSU Parade Ground - 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: The Homecoming Student Committee will host a free kickoff field day for all undergrad and grad students, vet school students, and law school students. There will be inflatables and outdoor games as well as music and free carnival-style food such as popcorn, funnel cake, and snowballs. Homecoming Concert, LSU Parade Ground - 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.: The Homecoming Concert has become an annual tradition, and the Student Activities Board has secured a national artist, with opening acts by LSU students who won LSU's Got Talent. Past performers included The Internet, Tinashe, Love & Theft, and Karmin, among many others. This year's artist for the concert is Aminé. The concert is free and open to the public. Immediately following the concert, there will be a dance party on the Parade Ground until midnight.

Thursday, September 28 Riverfest, UREC Leisure River - 7 to 9 p.m.: An evening pool part will be held at the LSU Recreation Leisure River.

Friday, September 29 Fall Fest, LSU Parade Ground - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Fall Fest is a tradition that began in 1994 as the chancellor's way to welcome new students to campus and to welcome back returning staff and students. Fall Fest allows students and staff to come together to celebrate being a part of the LSU community. There will be free food and drinks, giveaways, and entertainment. There will also be tables set up where students can learn about the various departments in the school. Attendees should bring a Tiger Card LSU ID to get food.

Saturday, September 30 Homecoming Parade, West Lakeshore Dr. to S Stadium Dr. to Fieldhouse Dr. to Dalrymple Dr. - 11 a.m.: The parade is a great opportunity to show off Tiger pride. The parade works its way through campus and lasts about an hour. This year, the Grand Marshall is LSU gymnastics coach, DD Breaux. Homecoming Tailgate, LSU Parade Ground - 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.: All LSU students are welcome to the Homecoming Tailgate to gear up for the game. The Homecoming Student Committee and the LSU Student Government are providing free activities and music. Homecoming Football Game, Tiger Stadium - 6 p.m.: The LSU Tigers face off against the Troy University Trojans for this year's homecoming game.



The parade route map is pictured below.

