LSU, Florida named CBS SEC Game of the Week

LSU's trip to Gainesville on Saturday, Oct. 7, to face Florida has been named the CBS SEC Game of the Week.
Kickoff between the Tigers and Gators is set for 2:30 p.m.
A rivalry between the two teams has heated up recently after the SEC postponed last year's game due to Hurricane Matthew.
Florida took that rivalry a step further this year by making the game their Homecoming weekend matchup.
SATURDAY, OCT. 7 SEC SCHEDULE:
Ole Miss at Auburn: 11 am on ESPN, ESPN2, or SEC Network
Georgia at Vanderbilt: 11 am on ESPN, ESPN2, or SEC Network
LSU at Florida: 2:30 pm on CBS
Arkansas at South Carolina: 3 pm on SEC Network
Alabama at Texas A&M: 6:15 pm on ESPN
Missouri at Kentucky: 6:30 pm on SEC Network
