LSU, Florida named CBS SEC Game of the Week - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU, Florida named CBS SEC Game of the Week

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU's trip to Gainesville on Saturday, Oct. 7, to face Florida has been named the CBS SEC Game of the Week.

Kickoff between the Tigers and Gators is set for 2:30 p.m.

A rivalry between the two teams has heated up recently after the SEC postponed last year's game due to Hurricane Matthew. 

Florida took that rivalry a step further this year by making the game their Homecoming weekend matchup. 
 
SATURDAY, OCT. 7 SEC SCHEDULE:
Ole Miss at Auburn: 11 am on ESPN, ESPN2, or SEC Network
Georgia at Vanderbilt: 11 am on ESPN, ESPN2, or SEC Network
LSU at Florida: 2:30 pm on CBS
Arkansas at South Carolina: 3 pm on SEC Network
Alabama at Texas A&M: 6:15 pm on ESPN
Missouri at Kentucky: 6:30 pm on SEC Network

