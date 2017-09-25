Teacher found not guilty of cruelty to juvenile

The driver of a tractor trailer has been cited after a crash left debris strewn across a section of I-10 and reduced it to one lane Monday morning.More >>
A first-grader teacher accused of kicking and slapping a student in St. Francisville in 2015 has been found not guilty.More >>
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, 30% - 40% coverage of rain/storms; a high of 89°
MONDAY NIGHT: A few isolated showers; light NE winds, patchy fog later - a low of 71°
State police are investigating a crash where they say a 7-year-old girl was killed by suspected impaired driver.More >>
A Louisiana lawmaker said he wants to cut millions of state dollars to the New Orleans Saints after some players protested during the national anthem before Sunday’s game.More >>
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.More >>
Players, owners and commissioners past and present chastised the president for his divisive remarks, but the angriest responses came from players upset that he'd insulted their mothers.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
Prosecutors say Weiner broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl, including asking her to "sexually perform" for him in conversations on Skype and Snapchat.More >>
Offensive tackle and former Army Ranger Alejandro Villanueva stood outside the tunnel alone during the national anthem before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The rest of the team remained in the locker room.More >>
Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.More >>
U.S. Sen. John McCain says doctors have given him a 'very poor prognosis' as he battles brain cancer.More >>
