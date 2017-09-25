Teacher found not guilty of cruelty to juvenile

A first-grader teacher accused of kicking and slapping a student in St. Francisville in 2015 has been found not guilty.

Chanel M. Lemelle resigned her position at Bains Lower Elementary School after being arrested on one felony count of cruelty to a juvenile.

Judge William Carmichael presided over the bench trial in West Feliciana Parish and delivered his verdict last Friday.

Lemelle is the daughter of J.S. "Stan" Lemelle, a retired federal prosecutor who once served as interim US attorney. She was represented by her father’s law partner, former US Attorney Don Cazayoux.

Lemelle was charged after a number of people told deputies she struck the student inside the school’s cafeteria in January 2015, according to a report from The Advocate newspaper. The incident was captured by school surveillance cameras.

A sheriff’s deputy who reviewed camera footage of the incident wrote in a report that as the student walked by Lemelle in the cafeteria, she could be seen kicking him in the rear, the newspaper reported.

The Advocate’s report stated the deputy also wrote in his report that the video also showed the teacher slapping the boy on the back of the head. The child was taken to a pediatrician who noted a red mark and a bruise on the child, prosecutors said. The student’s family also brought him for counseling following the incident, prosecutors said.

According to the newspaper report, one witness told investigators the teacher made the child sit alone at a lunch table while other students went through the food line. After other students were done, the boy was allowed to go through the lunch line and returned with two tacos. Witnesses say the teacher took one of the two tacos and told the boy he only needed one of them, witnesses said.

