Attorneys weigh in after teacher found not guilty of cruelty to juvenile

It was a busy night for the Baton Rouge Police Department, as officers responded to five different shooting scenes that left two people dead.More >>
A shooting on Scotland Avenue overnight, the fourth shooting reported, left one person injured.More >>
A deadly scene unfolded early Tuesday morning in the northeast corner of East Baton Rouge Parish, according to investigators. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that one person is dead in Greenwell Springs another is in custody.More >>
A first grade teacher accused of kicking and slapping a student in St. Francisville in 2015 has been found not guilty.More >>
Crews responded to a massive fire at a vacant house in Baton Rouge early Tuesday morning. It happened on Fig Street, which is just off Washington Street, around 3:45 a.m.More >>
Before the bride realized what was happening, her husband ran to save the boy, who was face down in a nearby pond.More >>
Roy Coons was charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder, attempted rape of a child and aggravated burglary.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
A 1-year-old baby is safe after an attempted abduction and police chase Monday night, but a police K-9 died trying to apprehend a suspect.More >>
United States Secret Service arrested a former Memphis police officer who had guns near the White House.More >>
Fairfield Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy died after he was left inside an automobile at Miles College on Monday.More >>
The girl’s caregiver is charged with child neglect.More >>
