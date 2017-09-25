FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy, some areas could see rain

YOUR QUICKCAST:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, 30% - 40% coverage of rain/storms; a high of 89°

MONDAY NIGHT: A few isolated showers; light NE winds, patchy fog later - a low of 71°

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix; 30% showers/storms; a high of 90°

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy - mainly dry; only 10% rain coverage - a high of 91°

THURSDAY: Sunny skies; high in the lower 90°s

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny - “cool front” sweeps through; a high of 88°

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy - 10% coverage showers/storms; “cooler,” a high of 84°

SUNDAY: A few more clouds - isolated showers (20%), a high of 85°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW - TROPICAL UPDATE:

- Cat. 1 Hurricane Maria - continues to move slowly northward; large swells affecting much of eastern seaboard. Currently, moving to the North at 7 mph, highest sustained winds of 80 mph … about 315 miles SSE of Cape Hatteras, NC; and on this forecast track, the center of Maria will move well east of the southeast coast of the US during the next day, or so. Maria is a large hurricane … hurricane force winds extend outward from the center up to 90 miles; tropical storm force winds outward up to 230 miles …

- Cat. 1 Lee - beginning to move toward the SSW over the open Atlantic - highest sustained winds of 90 mph; moving to the SSW at 2 mph; about 880 miles east of Bermuda. Compared to "Maria," Lee is a small hurricane - hurricane force winds extend outward up to 10 miles; tropical storm force winds outward up to 35 miles from the center. The hurricane is expected to turn toward the west by Tuesday and toward the WNW by Wednesday at a slightly faster forward speed …

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: East winds, 10 - 15 knots; Seas, 1 - 2 feet; light chop

Inland Lakes: East winds, 10 - 15 knots; Waves, 1 - 2 feet

TIDES FOR SEPTEMBER 26:

High Tide: 2:43 a.m. +1.5

Low Tide: 1:23 p.m. +0.6

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 25 … 94° (2016); 56° (1990)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 25 … 86°; 70°

SUNRISE: 6:51 a.m.

SUNSET: 6:53 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.