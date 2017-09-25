Trailer detaches from rig on I-10, hitting DOTD vehicle; no injuries

A crash involving a tractor trailer left debris strewn across a section of I-10 and reduced it to one lane Monday morning.

It happened on I-10 West between the College Drive and Acadian Thruway exits around 10 a.m.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported a truck that was hauling “some kind of trailer” when the trailer somehow detached from the rig.

A vehicle with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) was sitting in the shoulder from some work previously done in the area.

Officials said the trailer hit the DOTD vehicle and then somehow fell apart. No injuries were reported.

They added they are waiting for resources to help clean up the debris in a safe manner.

