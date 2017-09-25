Driver cited after trailer detaches from rig on I-10, hitting DOTD vehicle; no injuries

The driver of a tractor trailer has been cited after a crash left debris strewn across a section of I-10 and reduced it to one lane Monday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the driver of the truck was issued a citation for unsecure load. His name was not released.

It happened on I-10 West between the College Drive and Acadian Thruway exits around 10 a.m.

BRPD reported a truck that was hauling “some kind of trailer” when the trailer somehow detached from the rig.

A vehicle with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) was sitting in the shoulder from some work previously done in the area.

Officials said the trailer hit the DOTD vehicle and then somehow fell apart. No injuries were reported.

The crash caused major delays due to multiple lanes being closed for several hours. All lanes were reopened around 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.