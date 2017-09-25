LSU head coach Will Wade previews the 2017 Tigers

If viewing on a mobile device, click here to watch the press conference when it begins

The Will Wade era at LSU begins Friday with the opening of pre-season practice.

The new head coach will preview the upcoming season at a press conference Monday at 2:20 p.m.

Wade enters his fifth year as a head coach, two at Chattanooga, two at Virginia Commonwealth and one at LSU.

His overall record as a head coach is 91-45.

He went 51-20 at VCU, winning the 2015-2016 A-10 Conference and making the NCAA Tournament in 2016 and 2017.

Wade quickly hit the road recruiting at LSU and has already made several new additions to the 2017 Tiger basketball team.

LSU's No. 16 recruiting class consists of Tremont Waters (PG/West Haven, CT)), Brandon Rachal (G/Natchitoches, LA), Galen Alexander (F/Breaux Bridge, LA) and Mayan Kiir (F/Bradenton, FL).

The team also has three transfers: Randy Onwuasor (G/Southern Utah), Jeremy Combs (F/North Texas) and Daryl Edwards (G/Northwest Florida State).

The Tigers begin the 2017 season against Alcorn State on Friday, Nov. 10 in the PMAC.

