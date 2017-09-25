Rep. Ted James fires back after colleague wants to cut tax dollars to Saints after protest

A Louisiana lawmaker said he wants to cut millions of state dollars to the New Orleans Saints after some players protested during the national anthem before Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Rep. Kenneth Havard, R-St. Francisville, said he would like to slash tax dollars, tax exemptions, and tax credits to the Saints, NFL, and any associated facilities that receive state funding.

The following statement was released:

The very reason they have the privilege and opportunity to play professional football while being paid millions is because someone in uniform died protecting their right to do so. It is a disgrace to the men and woman of this nation and state who have sacrificed so much. Disrespecting our national anthem and flag in the name of social injustice is the highest form of hypocrisy. Our free society made possible by our fighting men and women has made available free education, free lunch, housing and free healthcare and is now be considered socially unjust. It is time the taxpayers quit subsidizing protest on big boy playgrounds. I believe in the right to protest but, not at a taxpayer subsidized sporting event. Do it on your own time. There are plenty of disabled children, elderly and veterans in this state that would appreciate the money.

Rep. Ted James, D-Baton Rouge, responded to Havard's statement in an Instagram post Monday afternoon. The post reads:

Y'all worried about Trump, I'm worried about my colleagues who believe as he believes. I can't wait to get my hands on this damn bill!!!!! Not surprised we will have the discussion. DAMN, I wish we were in session now.

