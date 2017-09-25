7-year-old killed in supected impaired driving crash in St. Charles Parish

State police are investigating a crash where they say a 7-year-old girl was killed by suspected impaired driver.

On Sunday evening, shortly after 5:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop B investigated a single vehicle fatal crash on LA 18 east at Avalon Place in Hahnville, LA.

The crash claimed the life of 7 year old Alina Ezzo of Luling, LA, police say.

State police say the initial investigation revealed Islam S. Ezzo, 32, of Hahnville was driving a 2013 GMC Terrain east on LA-18 at a high rate of speed.

Islam Ezzo lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road to the right, struck several trees and overturned. Alina Ezzo was not properly restrained and was ejected during the crash, authorities say.

She was transported to St. Charles Hospital and was pronounced dead. Islam Ezzo was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

State police say impairment is suspected and blood was taken from Islam Ezzo; toxicology analysis will be completed by the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.

Islam Ezzo has been placed under arrest for vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

The crash remains under investigation.

