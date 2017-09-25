LSU football: Week 4 Polls

LSU remained in the Top 25 after a lackluster victory against Syracuse.
The Tigers, 21.5 point favorites, defeated the Orange 35-26, improving to 3-1 on the season.
Six teams from the SEC made the top 25 polls.
LSU rankings: AP No. 25, Coaches No. 22, Athlon No. 21
|AP TOP 25
|COACHES
|ATHLON
|1. Alabama
|Alabama
|Alabama
|2. Clemson
|Clemson
|Clemson
|3. Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|4. Penn State
|Penn State
|USC
|5. USC
|USC
|Penn State
SEC TEAMS RANKED IN THE TOP 25:
|AP TOP 25
|Coaches
|ATHLON
|1. Alabama
|1. Alabama
|1. Alabama
|7. Georgia
|8. Georgia
|9. Georgia
|13. Auburn
|15. Auburn
|16. Auburn
|21. Florida
|20. Florida
|17. Miss. State
|24. Miss. State
|---
The Tigers are back in action Saturday night against Troy. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and the game will air on ESPNU.
