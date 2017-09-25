LSU football: Week 4 Polls - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU football: Week 4 Polls

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Connect
LSU running back Derrius Guice (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB) LSU running back Derrius Guice (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU remained in the Top 25 after a lackluster victory against Syracuse.

The Tigers, 21.5 point favorites, defeated the Orange 35-26, improving to 3-1 on the season.

RELATED STORY: LSU defeats Syracuse in nail-biter, 35-26

Six teams from the SEC made the top 25 polls.

LSU rankings: AP No. 25, Coaches No. 22, Athlon No. 21

AP TOP 25 COACHES ATHLON
1. Alabama Alabama Alabama
2. Clemson Clemson Clemson
3. Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma
4. Penn State Penn State USC
5. USC USC Penn State
25. LSU 22. LSU 21. LSU

SEC TEAMS RANKED IN THE TOP 25:

AP TOP 25 Coaches ATHLON
1. Alabama 1. Alabama 1. Alabama
7. Georgia 8. Georgia 9. Georgia
13. Auburn 15. Auburn 16. Auburn
21. Florida 20. Florida 17. Miss. State
24. Miss. State 22. LSU 21. LSU
25. LSU 24. Miss. State ---

The Tigers are back in action Saturday night against Troy. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and the game will air on ESPNU.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly