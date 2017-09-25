LSU football: Week 4 Polls

LSU remained in the Top 25 after a lackluster victory against Syracuse.

The Tigers, 21.5 point favorites, defeated the Orange 35-26, improving to 3-1 on the season.

RELATED STORY: LSU defeats Syracuse in nail-biter, 35-26

Six teams from the SEC made the top 25 polls.

LSU rankings: AP No. 25, Coaches No. 22, Athlon No. 21

AP TOP 25 COACHES ATHLON 1. Alabama Alabama Alabama 2. Clemson Clemson Clemson 3. Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma 4. Penn State Penn State USC 5. USC USC Penn State 25. LSU 22. LSU 21. LSU

SEC TEAMS RANKED IN THE TOP 25:

AP TOP 25 Coaches ATHLON 1. Alabama 1. Alabama 1. Alabama 7. Georgia 8. Georgia 9. Georgia 13. Auburn 15. Auburn 16. Auburn 21. Florida 20. Florida 17. Miss. State 24. Miss. State 22. LSU 21. LSU 25. LSU 24. Miss. State ---

The Tigers are back in action Saturday night against Troy. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and the game will air on ESPNU.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.