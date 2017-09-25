2 families awake to houses on fire; 1 ruled arson

Crews were called out to two house fires early Sunday morning that started within minutes of each other and only blocks apart while the families were asleep inside and investigators have determined at least one of them was intentionally set.More >>
Two people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle flipped Sunday afternoon. Officials reported it happened on Spanish Town Road near Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge around 1:30 p.m.
Parishioners left the Saint Louis King of France Church in Baton Rouge Sunday morning with mixed emotions.
A boil advisory was issued for some residents of the town of Livingston on Sunday morning.
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.
Players, owners and commissioners past and present chastised the president for his divisive remarks, but the angriest responses came from players upset that he'd insulted their mothers.
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.
Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
U.S. Sen. John McCain says doctors have given him a 'very poor prognosis' as he battles brain cancer.
No motive was immediately determined.
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.
Twitter user Brennan Gilmore tweeted a photo of his 97-year-old grandfather down on one knee saying that the Missouri farmer and World War II veteran wanted to join with those protesting the national anthem. My grandpa is a 97 year-old WWII vet & Missouri farmer who wanted to join w/ those who #TakeaKnee: "those kids have every right to protest."
Some of the New Orleans Saints players chose to sit down during the national anthem on Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, causing some fans to boycott the team.
