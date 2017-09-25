2 families awake to houses on fire; 1 ruled arson

Crews were called out to two house fires early Sunday morning that started within minutes of each other and only blocks apart while the families were asleep inside and investigators have determined at least one of them was intentionally set.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it was called to a fire on Gracie Street, which is right off North 22nd Street, just before 5:30 a.m.

Mark Miles with BRFD said smoke was billowing from the front of the house when firefighters arrived on the scene. He added the investigation showed the fire started in the back of the house.

According to Miles, the four family members inside the home at the time of the fire made it out safely. The cause has been ruled arson.

BRFD said just a few minutes earlier, a fire was reported on Edgewood Drive, which is also off North 22nd Street.

Officials said the home's front porch caught fire and fortunately, the two people inside were able to get out with no injuries.

The Red Cross was contacted to help both families.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.