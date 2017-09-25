Lunch with Coach O - Troy Preview

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will recap the 35-26 win over Syracuse and previewed the upcoming game against Troy during his weekly news conference Monday afternoon.
KICKOFF: 6 p.m. Saturday at Tiger Stadium
TV: ESPNU
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7
SERIES: LSU leads 2-0
LAST MEETING: LSU - 40, Syracuse - 31 (Nov. 15, 2008 in Carrier Dome in Tiger Stadium)
