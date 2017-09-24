SUV flips, pins driver's arm in crash

Two people were transported to a local area hospital after a car flipped on Spanish Town Road.

Sources say the driver of an SUV failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a second car.

Officials say this happened in the 2100 block of Spanish Town Rd. at around 1:30 p.m.

The driver of the SUV was unrestrained and ejected. The SUV flipped and rolled over, pinning the driver’s arm beneath it.

Both drivers were transported to a local area hospital in stable condition.

