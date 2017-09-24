Boil water advisory issued for town of Livingston - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Boil water advisory issued for town of Livingston

Posted by WAFB Staff
LIVINGSTON, LA (WAFB) -

A boil advisory was issued for some residents of the town of Livingston on Sunday morning.

According to town officials, the main water line is broken and a boil advisory for the Livingston water system has been issued until further notice.

Officials say Satsuma is safe.

We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

