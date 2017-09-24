Boil water advisory issued for town of Livingston

A boil advisory was issued for some residents of the town of Livingston on Sunday morning.More >>
The Pittsburgh Steelers won’t be kneeling for the national anthem. They won’t even be on the field. The head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers told a CBS reporter on Sunday the team will not come out of the locker room for the singing of the national anthem before the game.More >>
St. Louis King of France Catholic (SLKF) Church announced on Sunday that the church will cease to operate as a parish before the end of the year.More >>
The father of an LSU student who has been missing nearly a week has created a Facebook group to provide updates, in which he also expressed his personal concerns of how the search has been handled so far.More >>
Not much has changed for Clark Richard since we first introduced him back in February.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
Police have confirmed that multiple people have been shot at Burnette Chapel Church in Antioch on Pin Hook road.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
The world is safe for now, but things are supposed to get really bad in about a month.More >>
Authorities in Tennessee say 8 injured in a shooting at a church in the Nashville area.More >>
