Tomlin: Steelers won’t come out of locker room for anthem

The Pittsburgh Steelers won’t be kneeling for the national anthem. They won’t even be on the field.

The head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers told a CBS reporter on Sunday the team will not come out of the locker room for the singing of the national anthem before the game.

According to CBS sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl, head coach Mike Tomlin says they “will NOT be participating in the #NationalAnthem today in CHI.”

Mike Tomlin just told me @NFLonCBS #Steelers will NOT be participating in the #NationalAnthem today in CHI. Staying in the locker room. — Jamie Erdahl (@JamieErdahl) September 24, 2017

Instead, the team will stay in the locker room.

The decision comes following President Donald Trump’s remarks Friday night, which he again reiterated on Saturday and Sunday morning, in saying that the players should be fired for not standing during the national anthem.

Earlier in the day, about two dozen players, including Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, took a knee during the playing of the national anthem before the start of the teams' game at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The National Football League and its players' union on Saturday angrily denounced President Donald Trump for suggesting that owners fire players who kneel during the national anthem and that fans consider walking out in protest "when somebody disrespects our flag."

